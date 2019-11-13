Body found at Pismo Beach identified as missing Costa Mesa man

Pismo Beach police have identified the body found on the beach Tuesday as that of a missing Costa Mesa man, according to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The man, 28-year-old Jacob Potter, was reported “voluntarily” missing in Pismo Beach on Nov. 3, and his last known location was at a local motel in the Pismo Beach area, where he left his vehicle and cell phone, police said.

Authorities determined that Potter died by suicide, due to “evidence discovered during the missing person investigation combined with the cause of death,” according to the news release.

A person walking on the beach reported seeing the body at about 3:30 p.m., police Chief Jake Miller told The Tribune on Tuesday. The man’s body was found south of the pier near the Addie Street parking lot, according to police.

Police said at the time the body had “signs of trauma to his head; however, (the incident) does not appear to be of a criminal nature.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to call Pismo Beach police at 805-773-2208.