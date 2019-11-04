Police looking for man who allegedly robbed phone store in San Luis Obispo at gunpoint

Police are looking for an armed suspect they believe robbed a Metro PCS store in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 1:35 p.m. at 2161 Broad St., police said.

According to a news release, an employee of the business told police a male in his 50s wearing a black jacket, black pants and a baseball cap entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The employee complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

The man was described as being about 5 feet and 7 inches with a mustache and a “chubby build,” police said.

He was last seen running toward the Conserve Fuel gas station on South Street. No other vehicles or suspects were seen by the employee or any other witnesses, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the department.