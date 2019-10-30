Bomb scare forces evacuation of SLO neighborhood

SLOPD investigated a bomb scare Wednesday, resulting in no arrests.

A search at a San Luis Obispo home for potential bomb-making materials disrupted a neighborhood Wednesday but didn’t result in any arrests.

Police officers received a tip that a resident of the 600 block of Grand Avenue in SLO might have been in possession of materials used to make explosives.

The department served a search warrant at the man’s apartment, and as a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated and Garfield Street was closed.

“Detectives contacted the 31-year-old male resident, who remained cooperative during their investigation,” police said in a statement. “During the initial search of the residence, police found no explosive materials or anything used to manufacture explosives.”

Investigators are continuing to examine evidence to determine if any crimes have been committed.

No arrests were made, and the apartment building and streets were been re-opened.