‘Suspicious device’ in Grover Beach causes police to close 2 streets, lock down school

SHARE COPY LINK

Update, 12:20 p.m.

The bomb squad is on scene, and all road closures and evacuations remain in place, police Chief John Peters said.

Original story:

A “suspicious device” has caused Grover Beach police to close down two streets and place Grover Beach Elementary School on lockdown, the Grover Beach Police Department said via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 400 through 600 blocks of South 13th Street and the 1200 through 1400 blocks of Seabright Avenue are closed and some residents have been evacuated, the police department said at about 11 a.m.

In addition to the device, “there were threats to a person,” according to Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters. He said he could not give more details about the threats.

The device was reported at about 10 a.m., Peters said.

The elementary school, which is several blocks away, “is not involved but on lockdown as a precaution,” the police department said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ROAD CLOSURES

Due to suspicious device/threats call the 400-600 blks S. 13th Street and 1200-1400 blks Seabright Ave are closed Some residents have been evacuated & GB Elementary School, located several books away is not involved but on lockdown as a precaution @LuciaMarUnified pic.twitter.com/itOHkRyQPl — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) October 8, 2019