SLO County man arrested on suspicion of molesting a child

A San Miguel man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a child, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation into a report of child molestation on Oct. 5, according to a news release.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old David Avis Vance of San Miguel for sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14 years old.

The location of where this incident allegedly occurred is being withheld to protect the victim and their family, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are expected to be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about this case or other potential victims to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM or through the website: www.slotips.org.