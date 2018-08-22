Suspicious device found near Isla Vista park prompts evacuations

Parts of Isla Vista were evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious device that was believed to be a pipe bomb was discovered near a park, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
An employee with the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District found a backpack abandoned in a wooded area of Anisq’Oyo’ Park about 11:15 a.m.
The employee reportedly took the backpack to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office at 6504 Trigo Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies examined the backpack and found what appeared to be a pipe bomb, the release said. The Foot Patrol office was evacuated, and deputies went door-to-door in the surrounding neighborhood notifying residents to evacuate.
Nearby streets — including Trigo, Sabato Tarde and Seville roads — were blocked off, along with the Ocean Road bike path, officials said.
The sheriff’s bomb squad was dispatched to the scene to render the device safe. Officials determined the device was several D batteries wrapped in silver duct tape with a cord coming out of the bottom, the release said.
“It is unclear at this time as to whether the device was actually being used as a makeshift power source or if it was created to look like a destructive device,” the release said. “The Sheriff’s Office has no indication to believe that anyone was specifically targeted as a victim.”
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the abandoned backpack or the suspicious device is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments