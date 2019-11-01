SLO police responding to adult who jumped off Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101

An adult jumped off the Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101 on Friday morning, according to the CHP.

San Luis Obispo police responded to the incident about 11:24 a.m., according to a CHP tweet.

The southbound fast lane of Highway 101 is closed in the area, the tweet said. CHP officers are handling traffic control.

The extent of the person’s injuries was unclear as of Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

We are on scene with an adult who jumped off of the Madonna Road overpass. The southbound fast lane of US 101 is closed. #Sanluispolicedepartment is handling this incident. #CHP is in charge of traffic control. — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) November 1, 2019