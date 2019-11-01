Local
SLO police responding to adult who jumped off Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101
An adult jumped off the Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101 on Friday morning, according to the CHP.
San Luis Obispo police responded to the incident about 11:24 a.m., according to a CHP tweet.
The southbound fast lane of Highway 101 is closed in the area, the tweet said. CHP officers are handling traffic control.
The extent of the person’s injuries was unclear as of Friday morning.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
Comments