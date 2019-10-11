Man in standoff in Nipomo after allegedly threatening girlfriend with a meat cleaver

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are in a standoff with a man the agency says is barricaded inside a home in Nipomo, causing road closures during Friday afternoon rush hour.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said that shortly after 1 p.m., the agency received a report of a man threatening his girlfriend with a meat cleaver in the 100 block of Old Summit Road.

When deputies arrived, the man ran inside the home and refused to come out.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team also arrived on the scene, and Cipolla said deputies are using a PA system to communicate with the barricaded suspect, who has not cooperated.

The CHP was called to assist in closing the section of Thompson Road and direct traffic from Highway 101, a CHP spokesperson said.

Traffic congestion in the area is being compounded by a nearby non-injury vehicle collision on Highway 101 that as of 4:50 p.m. had not been cleared from the roadway, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.