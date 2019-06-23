Grover Beach standoff ends with arrest of man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A six-hour standoff in Grover Beach ended early Sunday morning after a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was arrested, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.

At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office authorities asked Grover Beach police to find a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon who may have fled to a home in Grover Beach, according to the release.

Officers found the man’s car outside a home in the 1400 block of Atlantic City Avenue, and confirmed that the man was inside the home, according to the release.

Police said the man, who officers believed had a firearm, did not follow the officers’ commands to leave the home, even after the other occupants exited.

Authorities established a perimeter around the home and evacuated nearby residences, according to the release. Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the Arroyo Grande Police Department and California State Parks also assisted, according to the release.

The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team was also called to help, “given the reported dangerous acts committed by the suspect in Santa Barbara County and the knowledge that he was suspected of being armed with a firearm,” police said.

Authorities were able to take the man into custody “without incident” at about 4 a.m., police said. The man, who has not been identified, was turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Hoover, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, said the man is a Santa Maria resident who was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence.

Additional information was not immediately available.