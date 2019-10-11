Vandal stole $10,000 in synthetic turf from SLO playground’s sliding hill

SHARE COPY LINK

San Luis Obispo police are looking for the vandal who stole a large piece of synthetic turf from the Sinsheimer Park playground.

The turf was cut from the sliding hill during overnight hours on Monday, according to a city of San Luis Obispo news release.

The city has reviewed surveillance video from the park that night, but there are no known suspects at this time.

The turf will cost about $10,000 to replace, and repairs will be complete in about two weeks, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department non-emergency line at 805-781-7312.