Man destroys glass bottles, displays in ‘bizarre’ incident at Goleta 7-Eleven, cops say

A 27-year-old Isla Vista man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly “threw dozens of glass bottles onto the floor” and damaged several display cases in a “bizarre incident” at a Goleta 7-Eleven, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call of a man who was “destroying property and merchandise” at the convenience store in the 7300 block of Calle Real, according to the news release.

Store employees told officials that the man was “making incoherent statements” when he came into the 7-Eleven, and then immediately began destroying merchandise, according to the release.

There were no other customers in the store, and employees hid in an office at the back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When officers arrived, they found the man in front of the store, “still screaming and suffering from several cuts on his hands and feet,” according to the release.

The man, identified as Ghazi Elayyan, was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was being held in jail custody Thursday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail.