CHP: Drunk driver intentionally crashed through Nipomo fences, led car chase before arrest

An Arroyo Grande man intentionally drove through several fences and yards in Nipomo and crashed into a parked car early Wednesday morning before he led police on a chase down Highway 101, according to the CHP.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP received multiple reports of a driver crashing through fences in the Nipomo area, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said Wednesday afternoon.

CHP officers joined San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were already responding to what was thought at the time to be separate incidents, Poelking said.

Shortly thereafter, officials received reports that the driver was revving his engine and yelling at a customer pumping gas at the Chevron station on Tefft Street, Poelking said.

The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Brian Louis Garzoli, crashed his vehicle into the customer’s parked vehicle before exiting the Chevron parking lot and continuing his vandalism spree at another private property on South Oakglen Avenue, according to the CHP.

Garzoli allegedly made it on to southbound Highway 101 where he was pursued by sheriff’s deputies. CHP officers joined the chase, and officials caught up to Garzoli near Donovan Road in Santa Maria, where he surrendered, Poelking.

According to jail logs, Garzoli was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, vandalism, littering and evading police officers.

He remained in County Jail custody Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $55,000.