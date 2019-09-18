SLO mother of 4-month-old baby dies from injuries in Highway 101 crash near Goleta

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The San Luis Obispo mother of a four-month-old boy recently died from injuries she sustained in a car crash on Highway 101 near Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that 35-year-old Allyson Buist died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Buist, who was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the Sept. 10 collision, worked as a regional sales manager for Oakland-based wine importer WineWise, according to her Facebook profile.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist the Buist family. As of noon Wednesday, the page had generated $26,413 of a $30,000 goal.

According to the CHP, a Ford F350 truck driven by a 33-year-old Tucson, Arizona, resident was traveling northbound on Highway 101 north of Las Varas Canyon Road at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

The driver of the truck made a U-turn from the left-hand lane of Highway 101 onto the southbound lane at the same time a Toyota Tundra driven by Buist’s husband, Austin, was traveling southbound in the No. 1 lane, the CHP said.

The driver of the truck, Garrett Staab, made an “unsafe turning movement” when his vehicle partially occupied the No. 1 lane directly in front of the Tundra, the CHP said in a news release.

Austin Buist tried to avoid a crash by turning his vehicle toward the right, but the front of the Tundra collided with the passenger side of the Ford, the agency said.

Allyson Buist suffered major injuries and her husband sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said. The couple’s four-month-old son, who was also in the car, was not injured.

Staab and an unidentified passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries.

No arrests were made and the CHP says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to Allyson Buist’s WineWise profile, after pursuing a degree in hospitality with a minor in enology, she spent the next decade refining her knowledge at wineries, restaurants and vineyards until she opened her own wine shop and later joined WineWise.

The profile states that Buist was a certified wine judge through UC Davis, and served as a panelist for state fair wine competitions.

According to the GoFundMe page, Allyson Buist was, first and foremost, “a wife and mother.”

“Austin and baby Mav have suffered an unimaginable loss. The pain of losing Allyson will never fully heal and there is a long road ahead,” the page’s organizer, Michaela Beckman, wrote. “As Ally’s family and friends, we all hope to be sources of unconditional and ongoing love, support and courage.”