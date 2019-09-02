2 killed, 2 injured in head-on car crash northwest of Paso Robles

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Two people were killed on Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Nacimiento Lake Drive in northwestern San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire.

The collision occurred just before 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Nacimiento Lake Drive and Oak Flat Road northwest of Paso Robles, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

In addition to the two fatalities, one person sustained major injuries and another received minor injuries, said Adan Orozco, a Cal Fire spokesman.

The injured victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, Orozco said.

Emergency responders from Paso Robles and Cal Fire responded to the collision.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.