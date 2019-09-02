2 killed, 2 injured in head-on car crash northwest of Paso Robles

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
Two people were killed on Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Nacimiento Lake Drive in northwestern San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire.
The collision occurred just before 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Nacimiento Lake Drive and Oak Flat Road northwest of Paso Robles, according to a Cal Fire tweet.
In addition to the two fatalities, one person sustained major injuries and another received minor injuries, said Adan Orozco, a Cal Fire spokesman.
The injured victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, Orozco said.
