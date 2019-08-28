Head-on collision near Cholame ‘Y’ injures 2, blocks Hwy. 46 traffic

How Caltrans is making Highway 46’s ‘Blood Alley’ safer Caltrans has completed about $300 million in upgrades to the deadly stretch of Highway 46/41 that has often been called Blood Alley. That stretch of highway in northern San Luis Obispo County has claimed six lives in two months at the beginning of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans has completed about $300 million in upgrades to the deadly stretch of Highway 46/41 that has often been called Blood Alley. That stretch of highway in northern San Luis Obispo County has claimed six lives in two months at the beginning of

A head-on collision on Highway 46 just east of the Cholame “Y” has injured two people and is blocking traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. just east of Highway 41, when one car was attempting to pass a semi truck and collided head-on with another car, according to the CHP’s incident information log.

Two people received moderate injuries in the crash, according to Cal Fire.

The CHP cautioned that traffic will likely be delayed in the area and asked drivers to be careful.