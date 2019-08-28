Local
Head-on collision near Cholame ‘Y’ injures 2, blocks Hwy. 46 traffic
A head-on collision on Highway 46 just east of the Cholame “Y” has injured two people and is blocking traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. just east of Highway 41, when one car was attempting to pass a semi truck and collided head-on with another car, according to the CHP’s incident information log.
Two people received moderate injuries in the crash, according to Cal Fire.
The CHP cautioned that traffic will likely be delayed in the area and asked drivers to be careful.
