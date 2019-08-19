Santa Barbara man killed in ATV crash in Arroyo Grande identified

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The CHP has released the identity of the man killed in a late-night ATV crash in Arroyo Grande on Friday.

According to CHP spokesman Michael Poelking, 36-year-old Nicholas Lee Bozenich of Santa Barbara was killed in the collision around 10:25 p.m.

The crash happened on private property near Los Berros and Milton roads, the CHP said in a previous news release.

Bozenich was driving at an unknown speed when his 2014 Polaris ATV drifted off the edge of a driveway and slammed into a large tree on an embankment, the CHP said.

The ATV then spun around and struck a second tree, where it came to rest.

Bozenich was declared dead at the scene, while his passenger, Brian Bullough, 34, of Seal Beach, suffered major injuries, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

“This collision is still under investigation, and it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision,” the CHP said.