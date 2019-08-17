Santa Barbara man killed, Shell Beach man injured in late-night ATV crash in Arroyo Grande

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Santa Barbara man was killed and his companion was critically injured late Friday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on private property near Los Berros and Milton roads, the CHP said.

The 36-year-old Santa Barbara man was driving at an unknown speed when the 2014 Polaris ATV drifted off the edge of a driveway and slammed into a large tree on an embankment, the CHP said.

The ATV then spun around and struck a second tree, where it came to rest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver was declared dead at the scene, while his passenger, Brian Bullough, 34, of Shell Beach, suffered major injuries, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

The name of the man killed was withheld pending notification of relatives.

“This collision is still under investigation, and it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision,” the CHP said.