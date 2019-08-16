Sheriff’s deputies seize $20 million worth of cannabis from grow near Lopez Lake

SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs Regulations passed by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors require a cannabis farm to reduce in size by 90 percent. Workers asked them to reconsider, and to save their jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Regulations passed by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors require a cannabis farm to reduce in size by 90 percent. Workers asked them to reconsider, and to save their jobs.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies seized more than 3,000 immature cannabis plants from an illegal grow in rural Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

According to a news release, Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives investigated near Hi Mountain Road outside Lopez Lake at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday and found the plants were being grown on both private and national forest land.

The plants, if allowed to mature, would have been worth about $20 million, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Cannabis Enforcement Team first spotted the grow during a reconnaissance mission a few days earlier, the department said.

A nearby creek had been dammed to divert water to the plants, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said evidence at the scene indicates at least two or more people were living at the site.

Detectives believe the suspects could be Mexican citizens, he said.

Cipolla said this marijuana grow is similar to others previously found in the county where the operations were based out of Mexico.

No arrests were made following the seizure, the release said, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.