Fire along Highway 101 threatens homes in Atascadero
Update 1:06 p.m.:
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said the department is evacuating portions of Santa Margarita Road and Powerline Road due to the fire.
The number of homes and structures at risk was not immediately available.
Update, 1 p.m.
Caltrans has closed the northbound and southbound slow lanes of Highway 101 from Santa Margarita Road north to Santa Barbara Road to allow firefighters to battle a vegetation fire burning on both sides of the road, according to the CHP.
Highway 58 remains open, and motorists are advised to use the road as a detour.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating nearby residents whose homes are threatened, spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
No further information about evacuation zones is currently available.
Original story:
A vegetation fire sparked by a vehicle crash on Highway 101 is threatening nearby homes and possibly forcing the evacuation of residents just south of Atascadero, according to the CHP.
A Ford F-150 pickup crashed into a hillside and started the blaze south of Santa Barbara Road about 12:27 p.m., according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.
Firefighters may have started evacuating nearby residents, as structures within a quarter-mile of the fire are threatened, according to scanner traffic.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
