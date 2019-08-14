Local

Power outage affects thousands in Atascadero, Templeton

A power outage is affecting almost 3,000 people in the Atascadero and Templeton areas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
A power outage is affecting almost 3,000 people in the Atascadero and Templeton areas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Almost 3,000 people are without power in the Templeton and Atascadero area.

As of 4:24 p.m., 2,990 PG&E customers are affected by the large-scale electrical outage.

According to PG&E, the cause of the outage is still unknown. The issue was first reported at 3:53 p.m., and is expected to be resolved by 7:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information as available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.
  Comments  