Power outage affects thousands in Atascadero, Templeton

A power outage is affecting almost 3,000 people in the Atascadero and Templeton areas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Almost 3,000 people are without power in the Templeton and Atascadero area.

As of 4:24 p.m., 2,990 PG&E customers are affected by the large-scale electrical outage.

According to PG&E, the cause of the outage is still unknown. The issue was first reported at 3:53 p.m., and is expected to be resolved by 7:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information as available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW