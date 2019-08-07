One person killed, multiple injured in late-night crash at Cholame ‘Y’

How Caltrans is making Highway 46’s ‘Blood Alley’ safer Caltrans has completed about $300 million in upgrades to the deadly stretch of Highway 46/41 that has often been called Blood Alley. That stretch of highway in northern San Luis Obispo County has claimed six lives in two months at the beginning of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans has completed about $300 million in upgrades to the deadly stretch of Highway 46/41 that has often been called Blood Alley. That stretch of highway in northern San Luis Obispo County has claimed six lives in two months at the beginning of

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

One person was killed in a crash at the Cholame “Y” late Wednesday evening.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters were at the scene around 10:50 p.m. for a collision at Highway 46 and 41.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which appears to have occurred around 10 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to Cal Fire, one person was killed, two left with major injuries, one with moderate injures and five with minor injuries.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene.