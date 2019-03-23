Crews investigating fatal car crash on Hwy. 46 near Cholame ‘Y’ intersection

Emergency crews are reportedly investigating a fatal two-car crash on Highway 46 west of the deadly Cholame “Y” intersection.

KSBY is reporting that as many 11 people were injured in the crash that occurred at 6:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire, with one other person sustaining major injuries.

Officials are cautioning drivers to stay vigilant when driving in the area notorious for bad wrecks. Rain began falling in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, but there is no indication about the factors that went into the crash.

Firefighters at scene of major vehicle accident Hwy 46 just West of the Y.. please use caution in the area — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 23, 2019

A year ago, the California Transportation Commission approved $197 million for Highway 46 improvements, which could include a fix to the Cholame “Y” intersection.

The area has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it’s seen three times the number of motorist fatalities than the state average, according to Caltrans. The stretch of the highway has been a danger zone for decades for motorists, who whiz by in opposite directions without roadway separation.

It’s most famously known as the spot where James Dean died in a head-on crash in 1955.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.