Woman killed in crash on Highway 46 near Cholame ‘Y’ intersection identified

The woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 46 just west of the Cholame “Y” near Paso Robles has been identified, according to the CHP.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer sedan was preparing to turn left out of the parking area at the Jack Ranch Cafe to head east on Highway 46, the CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled in front of a Toyota Sienna SUV that was carrying seven passengers, the CHP said. The front of the SUV broadsided the Mitsubishi, the agency said.

As a result of the impact, a passenger in the Mitsubishi was ejected from the vehicle and killed, the CHP said.

She has been identified as Isabel Rodriguez Fraire, 54, of Wasco, according to the CHP. Rodriguez Fraire was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Three other passengers in the Mitsubishi were seriously injured and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, the CHP said.

None of the passengers in the SUV were injured, the CHP said.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash, which is still under investigation by CHP.