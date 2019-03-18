2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

Two people were injured when a vehicle veered off of Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo on Monday evening, crashing into a tree.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, the vehicle crashed into a tree near the northbound Higuera Street off-ramp around 6:50 p.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. The vehicle had two people inside: the passenger was able to get out of the car quickly according to witness reports, but the driver had to be extricated.

Both have been transported to local hospitals.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Cal Fire were both on scene. Northbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane while crews were responding to the crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

A CHP spokesperson when reached by telephone declined to give any details on the incident, saying only that they were responding to a car accident in the area.