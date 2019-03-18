84-year-old woman killed in single-car crash in Avila Beach

An 84-year-old woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in partly overturned and crashed into a tree near Highway 101 in Avila Beach on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Yoon Kim, a 51-year-old Milpitas woman, was driving a 2016 Nissan north on Monte Road, the CHP said. Details were not available regarding the specific type of Nissan.

As Kim tried to enter northbound Highway 101 from Monte Road, she “made an unsafe turning movement,” which caused the car to go off the road and down a steep embankment, the CHP said.

The vehicle then partially overturned and collided with a tree, the CHP said. As a result of the impact, one of the passengers, 84-year-old Bong Lee of Milpitas, suffered blunt force trauma, the CHP said.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead approximately an hour and a half after the crash, according to the CHP.

Kim, the driver, suffered major injuries, and two other passengers, also from Milpitas, received minor injuries, the CHP said.

First responders extricated everyone in the car and took them to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, the CHP said.





The CHP said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.