Motorcyclist dies in Arroyo Grande crash while fleeing traffic stop, police say

A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after he tried to flee a traffic stop in Arroyo Grande, according to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.

A Pismo Beach police officer saw a man riding a motorcycle at “a high rate of speed” on southbound Highway 101 near Oak Park Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m., according to the release and police Cmdr. Shawn Singleton.

The motorcyclist slowed down and got off the freeway at Halcyon Road, in front of the officer, the release said.

Police said the motorcyclist didn’t negotiate the corner on the off ramp, traveled into the oncoming traffic lane and nearly collided with a light pole before running a red light at the base of the off ramp and continuing south onto El Camino Real, according to the release.

At that point, the police officer tried to stop the motorcyclist on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the release. As the officer turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist sped away, the release said.

The police officer began pursuing the motorcyclist, police said. About five seconds after the pursuit began, the motorcyclist didn’t negotiate a corner on El Camino Real and went off the road. The rider, identified as a man in his 30s, was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, police said. He was not from San Luis Obispo County.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the time of the crash.