SLO Sheriff’s Office employee extricated from 2-car crash near Cal Poly

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office employee had to be extricated from a car following a two-car collision in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., a woman driving a black Dodge Charger was turning left from southbound Santa Rosa Street onto Highland Drive to get onto the Cal Poly campus, police Sgt. John Villanti said.

The woman apparently turned in front of the male employee’s unmarked squad car, which was traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Street out of the city, Villanti said.

The woman received minor injuries. The man’s condition is unknown, Villanti said, but he was taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

“It was a significant collision though, due to the speeds in the area,” Villanti said, adding that the speed limit in that area is about 45 mph, but many people go faster without realizing it.

It’s currently unknown how fast the cars involved were traveling, Villanti said, but both vehicles received major damage.

Highland Drive was closed on the Cal Poly campus at California Boulevard, Cal Poly’s University Police Department tweeted. The road reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash and ask anyone who saw it to call Officer Megan Donovan at 805-594-8033.