Major crash between vehicle and a big rig on the Cuesta Grade blocks traffic, CHP says

By Gabby Ferreira and

Kaytlyn Leslie

February 20, 2019 03:26 PM

Authorities are responding to a “major collision” on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo, the CHP said Wednesday afternoon.

A vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer collided on southbound Highway 101 around 3 p.m., the CHP tweeted.

Traffic lanes are blocked and Caltrans is responding to the scene to close the highway.

According to the CHP’s incident information page, a minivan apparently collided with the back of a big rig and is underneath the vehicle.

Cal Fire has been called for possible extrication of passengers in the vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

