Major crash between vehicle and a big rig on the Cuesta Grade blocks traffic, CHP says

Authorities are responding to a “major collision” on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo, the CHP said Wednesday afternoon.

A vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer collided on southbound Highway 101 around 3 p.m., the CHP tweeted.

Traffic lanes are blocked and Caltrans is responding to the scene to close the highway.

According to the CHP’s incident information page, a minivan apparently collided with the back of a big rig and is underneath the vehicle.

Cal Fire has been called for possible extrication of passengers in the vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information is available.