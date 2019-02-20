Major crash between vehicle and a big rig on the Cuesta Grade blocks traffic, CHP says

Authorities are responding to a “major collision” on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo, the CHP said Wednesday afternoon.
A vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer collided on southbound Highway 101 around 3 p.m., the CHP tweeted.
Traffic lanes are blocked and Caltrans is responding to the scene to close the highway.
According to the CHP’s incident information page, a minivan apparently collided with the back of a big rig and is underneath the vehicle.
Cal Fire has been called for possible extrication of passengers in the vehicles.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
