Local

Atascadero motorcyclist killed in Highway 46 crash identified

By Gabby Ferreira and

Lindsey Holden

February 11, 2019 01:15 PM

Stock photo
Stock photo

Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV on Friday afternoon on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Barry Stephenson, 68, of Atascadero, according to Paso Robles Police Cmdr. Caleb Davis.

Stephenson was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle on Highway 46 near Hunter Ranch Golf Course at about 1:50 p.m. Friday when the driver of a Toyota SUV pulled out of the golf course and crossed Highway 46 into the westbound lanes, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Stephenson, who was also traveling west, wasn’t able to avoid the collision and struck the rear of the SUV, police said. He was thrown from his motorcycle onto the highway and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, according to the news release. The incident remains under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of the story had the incorrect direction for Highway 46.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

crime

local

crime

weather

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  