Man charged with leading Atascadero police on high-speed chase

A Paso Robles man is facing a host of felony charges after Atascadero police say he led them on a high-speed chase through the city last week after fleeing the scene of a crash.

Prosecutors filed charges Monday against Rafael Aguilar Anguiano, including felony counts of evading an officer with willful disregard and possession of a billy club or blackjack.

He was additionally charged with five misdemeanors, including hit-and-run, receiving stolen property not exceeding $950, possession of paraphernalia, and two charges related to driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office says Aguilar Anguiano also has two felony prior convictions, one for which he previously spent time in state prison, according to court records.

Rafael Aguilar Aranguiano, of Paso Robles, was arrested Jan. 31 following a high-speed chase in Atascadero. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

At an arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court Wednesday, Aguilar Anguiano was appointed a public defender and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains in County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail and is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing Feb. 14.

If convicted, Aguilar Anguiano, 24, could face more time in prison, according to court records.

Atascadero police say Aguilar Anguiano fled the scene of a traffic collision in the 12100 block of Viejo Camino on the night of Jan. 31, but his car was identified by deputy probation officers who happened to be nearby.

When marked patrol cars arrived, Aguilar Anguiano attempted to escape at a high rate of speed, the agency said in a news release.

After leading police down El Camino Real to the south end of town, Aguilar Anguiano abandoned the vehicle on Bocina Lane in the Bordeaux House Apartment complex and fled on foot.

He was located with the help of a K-9 team from the Sheriff’s Office, the CHP helicopter and the deputy probation officers.