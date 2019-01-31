Atascadero police search for felony suspect near Paloma Creek Park

Update 7:24 p.m.:

The suspect has been caught, Atascadero police say. No further details are available on the incident at this time.

Original story:

Atascadero officers are searching for a man they say fled from police when they tried to stop him in the southern portion of the city Thursday evening.

According to a department Facebook post, officers attempted to stop the man because he had an outstanding felony warrant.

The pursuit led to the area of Paloma Creek Park, when the man fled on foot, according to the post.

A CHP helicopter and other police agencies are en route to the scene to assist in the search.

According to the post, the man is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 24 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.