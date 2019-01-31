Local

Atascadero father and his 4-year-old son are missing — and the police need your help

By Matt Fountain

January 31, 2019 12:59 PM

Atascadero officials are searching for 31-year-old Cody Parrott and his son, 4-year-old Noah Parrot, who have been missing since Wednesday night.
Atascadero officials are searching for 31-year-old Cody Parrott and his son, 4-year-old Noah Parrot, who have been missing since Wednesday night. Atascadero Police Department
Atascadero officials are searching for 31-year-old Cody Parrott and his son, 4-year-old Noah Parrot, who have been missing since Wednesday night. Atascadero Police Department

The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a possibly at-risk 31-year-old man who is missing along with his 4-year-old son.

The department said in a news release Thursday that Atascadero resident Cody Parrott had been acting “irrational,” and left his home sometime during the night, taking his son, Noah Parrot, with him.

Cody is described as a 31-year-old white male adult, 5 foot 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has short blonde hair, a full beard, and blue eyes. He may also be wearing glasses.

Noah is described as 4-year-old white male juvenile, 3 foot 6 inches tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pajamas with a moose pattern.

Parrot is associated with a 2013 black VW Passat, with California license plate number 7BZB975. The vehicle has right rear bumper damage, according to the news release.

The Atascadero Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody and Noah to contact the Department at (805) 461-5051.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

local

local

local

crime

crime

Matt Fountain

Matt Fountain is The Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.

  Comments  