Atascadero father and his 4-year-old son are missing — and the police need your help

The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a possibly at-risk 31-year-old man who is missing along with his 4-year-old son.

The department said in a news release Thursday that Atascadero resident Cody Parrott had been acting “irrational,” and left his home sometime during the night, taking his son, Noah Parrot, with him.

Cody is described as a 31-year-old white male adult, 5 foot 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has short blonde hair, a full beard, and blue eyes. He may also be wearing glasses.

Noah is described as 4-year-old white male juvenile, 3 foot 6 inches tall, 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pajamas with a moose pattern.

Parrot is associated with a 2013 black VW Passat, with California license plate number 7BZB975. The vehicle has right rear bumper damage, according to the news release.

The Atascadero Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody and Noah to contact the Department at (805) 461-5051.