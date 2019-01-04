SLO woman killed in head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road identified

A woman who died after her car drifted into oncoming traffic on Los Osos Valley Road east of Foothill Boulevard Thursday morning was identified by the CHP as Yu Liu Hunt of San Luis Obispo.

Hunt, 52, was driving west in a 2003 Honda at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday when her car drifted into the opposite lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a 2008 Dodge sedan driven eastward by Jeffrey Lewis Raidor, 42, of San Luis Obispo, the CHP said.

The driver ahead of Raidor saw Hunt’s Honda and swerved out of the way, but Raidor wasn’t able to see the car until it was right in front of him, the CHP said.

Raidor, whose car was traveling at around 50 mph, was able to apply his brakes as the cars collided, the CHP said. He was seriously injured in the crash.

After the collision, a CHP officer saw that Hunt was unresponsive. With the help of a passing driver who had stopped, the officer pulled her from the vehicle and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene, the CHP said.

Hunt and Raidor were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where Hunt died from her injuries, the CHP said.