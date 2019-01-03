Head-on collision in San Luis Obispo injures 2

A head-on collision in San Luis Obispo injured two people on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Los Osos Valley Road east of Foothill Boulevard at about 7:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information log.

Two people were injured, and at least one of them had to be extricated from the car, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. Both people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Elms.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.