Family of Cuesta student killed in crash starts fundraiser in memory of ‘our sweet boy’

Zachary Andrew Harris was the kind of person who cried for others.

“Zach was just the sweet kid,” his aunt Mareen Sandoval recalled in an email to The Tribune on Monday. “Everyone loved him.”

For example, she said Harris called his mother, Marjorie Harris, soon after moving to San Luis Obispo this year to attend Cuesta College, crying because there are “so many homeless people in SLO.”

He worried they were cold, she wrote, and said that when he went home to South Lake Tahoe for Christmas break, he wanted to learn to crochet to make them hats.

But he never got the chance.

Harris, 18, was killed on Dec. 3 when his car hit a tree off Highway 1 near Stenner Creek Road. According to witness reports at the time, the car was going at high speeds when it veered off the southbound lane into the tree.

Harris was declared dead at the scene. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Now his family has set up a GoFundMe account. The money raised will go to the Harris family to help cover expenses related to their son’s death.

As of Monday afternoon, it had raised $3,815 of its $5,000 goal.

Sandoval said she set up the fundraiser to help her sister’s family in the memory of “our sweet boy.”

She said Harris, who graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School in June, was on the swim team — even going to the state championships. He was also a member of the school’s TV production class, “Viking Television.”

“He was the baby of my sister’s family,” Sandoval wrote. “My sister Marjorie, her husband Duane and his brothers Tyler and Brandon are just devastated.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-Zachary-Harris.