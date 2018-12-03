Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
Local

At least one dead in fatal car crash in San Luis Obispo

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

December 03, 2018 04:13 PM

At least one person is dead after a car crash in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

Cal Fire tweeted it was assisting California Highway Patrol with a fatal collision near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road on Monday afternoon.

According to police scanner traffic, a vehicle drove into a tree soon after 3 p.m. in that area.

Further details on the number of people involved were not immediately available.

Cal Fire urged people to be aware of emergency vehicles in that area.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

