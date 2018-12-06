Teenager killed in car crash near Cal Poly was a Cuesta College freshman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teenager killed in a car crash near Cal Poly on Monday as 18-year-old Zachary Andrew Harris of South Lake Tahoe.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Harris was the sole occupant of the vehicle that was traveling southbound on Highway 1 when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree near Stenner Creek Road.

He was declared dead at the scene.

According to the release, there is an ongoing and joint investigation between the San Luis Obispo County Coroner and the California Highway Patrol into the crash.





Harris was a first semester student at Cuesta College, the community college confirmed Thursday.

In a letter sent to students and staff, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services Mark Sanchez said on-campus counseling services and grief support are available for students through the Student Health Center.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Zachary’s family, friends and those who knew him during this difficult time,” he wrote.