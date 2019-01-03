Helicopter search is on for missing person at Montaña de Oro

A search for a missing person is underway in Montaña de Oro State Park Thursday evening, after the person’s car was found in the area, officials said.

The identity of the missing person has not been released as of Thursday night.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s search and rescue team is being assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter at the park near Los Osos, according to Sheriff’s Watch Commander Michael Manuele.

Their search is focused on an area known as “Octopus Tree,” Manuele said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Deputies were first called there at 4:24 p.m., he said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.