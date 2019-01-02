Pismo Beach police sergeant dies after accidental shooting at his home

A Pismo Beach police sergeant died Sunday following what the police chief called an off-duty “firearm-related accident.”

Sgt. Trevor Blevins, who had been with the department since July 2007, died Sunday night at Marian Medical Center, Chief Jake Miller confirmed Wednesday.

Miller declined to release additional details about what caused Blevins’ death, but he called it the result of “a tragic accident” involving a gun at Blevins’ home on Sunday.

“It was not intentional,” Miller said.

Law enforcement officers who had gathered at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria to support Blevins escorted his body in a procession from the hospital to the mortuary, Miller said.

“Our department is mourning the loss of our officer,” Miller said, adding that he and his colleagues wanted to thank their “law enforcement family” for the “outpouring of love and support for a fallen officer.”