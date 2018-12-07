Grover Beach police searching for man who robbed Rabobank at gunpoint

Grover Beach police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Rabobank on West Grand Avenue at gunpoint Friday.

At about 11:33 a.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at the business at 899 W. Grand Avenue, and officers from the Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande police departments responded to the area, according to a news release Friday by the Grover Beach Police Department.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter also responded to assist in the search for the suspect, and special agents from the FBI and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Forensics Team also responded to the scene to later assist in the investigation.

Surveillance footage captured the man as he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller while brandishing a handgun, according to the department. The man then received a “small amount of money” before leaving the bank, the news release states.

The suspect was last seen in a blue-colored Infinity sedan, possibly a Q70 model, fleeing west on Grand Avenue toward 4th Street.

The news release describes the suspect as an adult Asian male, approximately mid-20s to mid-30s, with a bald head, wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4511 or via e-mail at nacaves@gbpd.org or Officer Sonny Lopez at slopez@gbpd.org . Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. The Grover Beach Police Department says tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and officials are urging residents to call 911 if they see him.

We are working an armed robbery at Rabobank. Suspect fled on foot west on Grand ave. Described as Asian male, wearing black hoodie and pants. Armed with handgun. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ICL9pKSOoq — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) December 7, 2018