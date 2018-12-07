SLO County deputies searching for suspect in shooting between Templeton and Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies on Friday continue their search for an armed suspect who allegedly fired shots into a mobile home unit between Templeton and Paso Robles.
The shooting occurred at Los Robles Mobile Home Estates near Theatre Drive about 10 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A park resident, Jordan Nogo, 28, of Paso Robles, allegedly fired a shot that traveled through the mobile home and into the unit next door. Deputies recovered a bullet at the scene, and no one was injured.
Deputies responded to the scene and contacted Nogo, who reportedly attempted to conceal a handgun in his clothing and then fled the scene.
He escaped into a creek bed and then drove away in a black Volkswagen Passat sedan with license plate number 6CKH797.
Nogo remains outstanding and is considered armed and potentially suicidal.
He is wanted under a felony warrant for allegedly violating terms of his parole after he failed to attend Drug and Alcohol Services, court records show. Nogo was on post-release community supervision after serving time in prison for felon grand theft.
Prior to that, he served short stints in county jail in 2009 and 2011 for being in custody of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. His adult criminal record began with a DUI in 2008, court records show.
Anyone with information about Nogo’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Tribune photographer Joe Johnston contributed to this report.
