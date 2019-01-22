San Francisco woman arrested south of the Cuesta Summit following high-speed chase

A San Francisco woman was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities say she fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed car chase down Highway 101 in the North County, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

At about 2:30 p.m., a CHP officer responded to the area of southbound Highway 101 at Del Rio Road in Atascadero on reports of a reckless vehicle that was speeding and driving in and out of lanes, the CHP said.

The officer found the car, a white 2017 Toyota Camry, and tried to stop the vehicle, the CHP said.

The woman driving the car, identified by the CHP as Ariana Danica Joyce, 42, of San Francisco, initially yielded and pulled into the median at Traffic Way.

However, when the officer tried to contact her, she sped away, going southbound on Highway 101, according to the CHP.

Joyce allegedly led officers on a car chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, and made unsafe lane changes as she cut in and out of traffic, the CHP said.

The chase finally ended when officers spiked one of Joyce’s tires south of Highway 58, the CHP said. Joyce voluntarily yielded south of the Cuesta Summit and was arrested on suspicion of felony evading an officer, the CHP said.

Joyce was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.