Man arrested after 2 injured, including Paso police officer, at Centennial Park

A Paso Robles police officer and another person were injured and one man was arrested early Monday morning at a local park, according to police Cmdr. Caleb Davis.

At about 6 a.m., officers responded to Centennial Park on Nickerson Drive for reports of a person who allegedly attacked someone “with some type of blade,” Davis said.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified by police as Cordel Cryer, 22, “displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance,” Davis said.

The person Cryer allegedly attacked was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not identify the alleged victim.

Several police officers, along with members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the CHP, assisted in arresting Cryer, Davis said.

Cryer was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, Davis said.

A police officer was injured during the scuffle and taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital, Davis said. The officer’s injuries were non life-threatening, and he has since been released from the hospital, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Davis said.

Additional information was not immediately available.