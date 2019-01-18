Local

Paso Robles man escapes motorhome fire with his dog

By Lindsey Holden

January 18, 2019 10:46 AM

A Paso Robles man and his dog escaped a Thursday night motorhome fire that caused significant damage.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 2000 block of Park Street about 6:13 p.m. Crews contained the fire within about 15 minutes and remained on scene for about 30 minutes, according to a Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services news release.

The 1979 Dodge motorhome was seriously damaged, although crews were able to save a 1980 Chevy El Camino parked adjacent to the vehicle.

Neither the man nor his dog were injured in the fire, according to the release.

