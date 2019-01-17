9 arrested after drugs, suspected stolen property found in Atascadero house, police say

Atascadero police arrested nine people on Wednesday after authorities served a high-risk search warrant related to narcotics and stolen property at two Atascadero homes.

Police served the search warrant “at two adjoining properties” in the 4900 block of Carrizo Road on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department. Authorities detained 14 people on the properties while they searched the property.

According to the release, officers have responded to those two homes in the past few months regarding “assaults, theft and narcotics-related activity.”

Recently, police received information that there might be narcotics sales happening at those homes — and stolen firearms as well, according to the release.

Because there was a possibility that there were stolen guns inside the homes, and because of the “violent criminal histories of the alleged involved parties,” Atascadero police deemed the warrant high risk and requested the sheriff’s SWAT team to assist in serving the warrant, police said.

Police found narcotics and suspected stolen property, according to the release.

The owner of the property, Anthony Robert Riva Jr., was arrested on suspicion of operating a drug house and using or being under the influence of controlled substances, according to police and San Luis Obispo County Jail records. Jail records also show that Riva, 53, is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Eight other people were also arrested Wednesday, police said.

They are: