3 men suspected of stealing from digital jukebox at SLO bar

Three men are suspected of stealing cash from the digital jukebox of a San Luis Obispo bar and restaurant on Wednesday — and a local manager is warning other businesses to be on the lookout.

Josh Cantrell, manager of The Mark, said three men came into the business at 673 Higuera St. in downtown San Luis Obispo at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At some point, the suspects accessed the inside of the establishment’s digital jukebox and made off with an unknown amount of cash, Cantrell said.

Cantrell said he believed the trio was able to open the machines with a master key, as there were no signs of forced entry.

Cantrell said he contacted other local businesses that also have digital jukeboxes and learned that the men stopped at least two Atascadero bars but left without incident.

The men appeared to have dark hair, and one was wearing glasses, Cantrell said.

He said they ordered a round of Modelo beers at The Mark.

Representatives from the San Luis Obispo Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.