Want to keep SLO safe? Register your home surveillance camera, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is encouraging residents to register their home surveillance cameras, video doorbells and other video capture devices.

That will allow authorities to build a database of exterior camera locations throughout the city that can be viewed as a map by officers in the field, a department news release said.

According to the release, the new camera registration program is aimed at improving safety in the city.

“The San Luis Obispo Police Department has a high success rate identifying suspects in cases where video evidence exists,” the release said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Police will not have direct access to video footage collected by the cameras, the release said. Registration simply alerts officers to the presence of cameras at homes citywide.

Information collected in the registration process will only be available to employees of the San Luis Obispo Police Department for official use only, according to police.

No personal privacy rights will be given up by participating in the program, the department said.

“Having this registration information will allow officers to locate the presence of potential evidentiary video and contact the homeowner for a copy in a quick and efficient manner,” the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in the release.

Registration can be completed online and “only takes a minute,” according to the department.

To register your surveillance camera equipment, go to www.slopd.org.