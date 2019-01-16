SWAT team called out to help serve warrant in Atascadero

Authorities served a high-risk search warrant related to narcotics and stolen property at two Atascadero homes Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Police served the search warrant “at two adjoining properties” in the 4900 block of Carrizo Road, the release said.

According to the release, officers have responded to those two homes in the past few months regarding “assaults, theft and narcotics-related activity.”

Recently, police received information that there might be narcotics sales happening at those homes — and stolen firearms as well, according to the release.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Because there was a possibility that there were stolen guns inside the homes, and because of the “violent criminal histories of the alleged involved parties,” Atascadero police deemed the warrant high risk and requested the sheriff’s SWAT team to assist in serving the warrant, police said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed that the agency’s special enforcement team assisted with the warrant.





Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.