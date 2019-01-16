Morro Bay police arrest man suspected of abusing woman, fleeing with their toddler

Morro Bay police arrested a man accused of abusing a woman and keeping her from calling for help for days before leaving with their 1-year-old son, according to a news release.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police went to the 2600 block of Main Street for a reported domestic dispute, according to the release.

When they arrived, they found a woman at the home and were told that the man, identified by police as Caleb Poe Lebbad, 43, had taken their son and fled, according to the release.

The woman told police that her altercation with Lebbad began on Jan. 12 and she was finally able to call for help on Jan. 15, police said.

Police said Lebbad injured the woman and held her against her will. Authorities also said he didn’t let her use a phone to call for help.

The woman was given medical treatment while police searched for Lebbad and the child, police said.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Lebbad was found in the 2600 block of Main Street. He then fled on foot, but was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood with the child, police said.

Lebbad was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, withholding a communication device and child endangerment, police said. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

The toddler was not injured and was turned over to Child Welfare Services, according to police.

Police ask any possible witnesses to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.