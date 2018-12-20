Crime

Woman arrested for breaking windows, threatening officers with a bat in Morro Bay, police say

By Gabby Ferreira

December 20, 2018 04:34 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after police said she broke more than two dozen windows at a Motel 6 in Morro Bay and refused to follow officers’ orders to drop her baseball bat.

At about 6:20 p.m., police received a report of a woman with a baseball bat breaking windows at a Motel 6, located at 298 Atascadero Road, according to a news release from the Morro Bay Police Department. When officers arrived, guests at the motel told them that the suspect, who was carrying a silver-and-red aluminum bat, was last seen walking toward Lila Kelzer Park.

Police found the woman still holding the bat and ordered her to drop it, officials said. She refused and walked toward officers “with the bat raised in a threatening manner,” according to the release.

One officer drew his gun, “fearing he was about to be assaulted with the bat,” and ordered the woman to stop. He did not fire his weapon, police said.

Another officer displayed the laser on his department-issued Taser and ordered her to drop the bat, which caused her to stop and drop the bat, according to the release.

Police said 15 windows at the Motel 6 were destroyed, which caused about $6,000 worth of damage.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Jamie Leighann Jordan, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism, according to jail records. She is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the police department at 805-772-6225.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

crime

times-past

crime

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  