Woman arrested for breaking windows, threatening officers with a bat in Morro Bay, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after police said she broke more than two dozen windows at a Motel 6 in Morro Bay and refused to follow officers’ orders to drop her baseball bat.

At about 6:20 p.m., police received a report of a woman with a baseball bat breaking windows at a Motel 6, located at 298 Atascadero Road, according to a news release from the Morro Bay Police Department. When officers arrived, guests at the motel told them that the suspect, who was carrying a silver-and-red aluminum bat, was last seen walking toward Lila Kelzer Park.

Police found the woman still holding the bat and ordered her to drop it, officials said. She refused and walked toward officers “with the bat raised in a threatening manner,” according to the release.

One officer drew his gun, “fearing he was about to be assaulted with the bat,” and ordered the woman to stop. He did not fire his weapon, police said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Another officer displayed the laser on his department-issued Taser and ordered her to drop the bat, which caused her to stop and drop the bat, according to the release.

Police said 15 windows at the Motel 6 were destroyed, which caused about $6,000 worth of damage.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Jamie Leighann Jordan, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism, according to jail records. She is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the police department at 805-772-6225.